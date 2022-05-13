Capital City Comic Con announces celebrity guests

Actor Denise Crosby will headline at the September event in Victoria

Capital City Comic Con organizers have announced several celebrity guests slated to appear at this year’s event in September, headlined by actor Denise Crosby.

Crosby is known best for her role as Lt. Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and has also had recurring roles on Southland, Mad Men, NYPD Blue, The X-Files, and Lois and Clark: The Adventures of Superman.

In addition to Crosby, Canadian cosplayer MeltingMirror and Vancouver Island-based cartoonist Julien Pilon are slated to make appearances.

MeltingMirror is an International Costuming Guild master-level cosplayer who has been creating costumes since 2004. Her work has been published in magazines such as COSMODE and CosplayGen, and featured on websites such as Kotaku, Dorkly, MTV and Deviantart.

Julien Pilon started his comic career with the Monsterella Anthology Series (Hangman Comics). He now works for Comic House (Captain Canuck) on various titles as a cover artist, as well as providing story art for upcoming titles such as Young Robin Hood.

“This conference has truly grown in stature and the level of talent coming this year is a testament to the popularity of the event,” said Jeff Bray, executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association in a release. “Downtown Victoria becomes a vibrant, colourful place during Capital City Comic Con and it does so much to support the downtown business community. I am looking forward to it.”

Hosted at the Victoria Conference Centre and Crystal Garden by Destination Greater Victoria, Downtown Victoria Business Association and the National Toy Museum of Canada (represented by Cherry Bomb Toys) Sept. 23 to 25, the event is set to include informative panels, eye-catching cosplay celebrity Q&A sessions, exhibitors and more.

Tickets start at $10.50 for a Friday child day pass and go up to $103.95 for a three-day VIP pass. Tickets may be purchased online at capitalcitycomiccon.ca and public health protocols will be in place during the event.

