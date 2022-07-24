An outage reported on BC Hydro’s site is showing nearly 2,000 customers without power Sunday (July 24). (BC Hydro/screenshot)

Car crash downs power for nearly 2,000 in Saanich

Lights out in Gorge-Tillicum and Strawberry Vale neighbourhoods since late Saturday night

An overnight car crash in Saanich has left close to 2,000 BC Hydro customers without power Sunday (July 24).

The lights went out at about 11 p.m. Saturday for 1,859 customers located south of Mann Avenue, west of Angeleah Place, north of Forshaw Road and east of Holland Avenue, and haven’t turned back on as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

BC Hydro says the cause of the outage was a car crash. Black Press Media has reached out to the Saanich Police Department for details.

Hydro crews were on-site as of 9:30 a.m. BC Hydro says power should return to the area by about 1 p.m.

More to come.

