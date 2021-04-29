Cathedral Grove parking, paving at bottom of the ‘Hump’ coming soon for Highway 4

The province will be finalizing plans for safety improvements to Cathedral Grove this year, and will also be looking at some other improvements along Highway 4 between the east and west coasts of Vancouver Island.

Located in MacMillan Provincial Park, Cathedral Grove is an old-growth forest that has become an international attraction, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area every year. With this popularity, parking issues and pedestrian safety concerns have followed.

Cathedral Grove has been closed to tourists since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with fences blocking parking lots and access points.

Stefan Yancey, operations manager with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, explained the ministry has been working on Cathedral Grove “in the background” over the past three years with some engineering and design work. The process was stalled during the 2020 provincial election, but now the ministry is planning one last round of public engagement, scheduled for late spring or early summer 2021.

After this, a final design will be brought forward.

READ MORE: Province turns attention to Cathedral Grove safety improvements

The ministry had previously discussed some blasting work for nearby Angel Rock along Cameron Lake, but Yancey said that this is no longer a priority, mostly due to the $20- to $30-million projected cost. Although a completed, detailed design is ready to go out to tender, the project has been put on hold.

“At the end of the day…we’d still be left with a two-lane roadway but just a one-and-a-half metre paved shoulder,” said Yancey. “We believe that we could probably spend that money on a more feasible project.”

Some construction will take place at a couple different locations on Highway 4 this summer. Paving is planned for a 10-km portion of road near Kennedy Lake, from Draw Creek Bridge to Thunderous Creek Bridge. The ministry will also be paving the “S” curves, located at the bottom of the Port Alberni summit heading eastbound towards Parksville, and adding a pedestrian-activated crosswalk to the intersection of Highway 4 and Chesterman Beach Road.

READ MORE: City of Port Alberni on way to dubious pedestrian safety record

Both Albern-Clayoquot Regional District Long Beach director Kel Roberts and Ucluelet director Rachelle Cole reiterated that communication along Highway 4 is still a priority—and an emergency services issue, as well, said Cole.

But while internet access along Highway 4 has been a wish for West Coast residents and visitors alike, Yancey said wi-fi will probably not be coming to the Kennedy Hill area for a while.

“The power lines that travel through that section are high-voltage power lines,” he explained. “In order to drop power down to that section, we would have to install a transformer and that’s just an estimate of a couple hundred thousand dollars.”

READ MORE: Ucluelet mayor demands Wi-Fi for commuters stuck in Hwy. 4 construction closures

The ACRD board also expressed concerns about the popular Hole in the Wall tourist attraction, which is located off of Highway 4 just outside of Port Alberni. There is no parking, and visitors often park in the lot across the highway at Coombs Country Candy, dodging cars on foot across three lanes of highway traffic.

Access to the site is through private lands, which makes a solution complicated. Cherry Creek director Dianne Bodnar suggested putting up some temporary signage until a solution is found.

“There is nothing there to indicate that people are going to be crossing the highway,” she said.

Yancey said he would bring this up to the ministry’s traffic engineering team.

Port Alberni director Ron Paulson warned that the problem is only getting worse, with the Hole in the Wall advertised as an attraction in some popular tourist publications.

“We do have an opportunity to be proactive rather than reactive in that area,” said Paulson.

READ MORE: Port Alberni’s Hole in the Wall creates safety concerns



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ParksvillePORT ALBERNIqualicum beachTofino,ucluelet