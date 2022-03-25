Cell coverage upgrades coming to Highway 3 from Hope to Keremeos

The upgrades are expected to be complete by fall 2024

Highway 3 closed at Hope, vehicles being turned around due to flooding in November. Upgrades to cell service are intended to make travel along the highway safer. (Facebook)

Over the next two years travellers along Highway 3 will have less to worry about when it comes to cell reception.

The provincial government announced on Friday, March 25 that 11 new cell towers will be installed to provide better coverage along Highway 3 between Hope and Keremeos.

“Cellular coverage along key transport routes like Highway 3 is important for both commercial and recreational travellers, as it will enable people to stay connected and to access road safety updates and important emergency services while on the road,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services.

Current cellular coverage along the 92 kilometre stretch has gaps, including between Hope and Manning Park, as well as between Princeton and Keremeos. One of the goals is to improve safety for travellers along the highways following the flooding in November.

“Emergencies like the recent flooding and landslides have highlighted the importance of access to reliable cellular coverage for the safety of people travelling our province,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development and MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

The project will be partially funded with $3.1 million from the province, while the remaining $6.6 million is being provided by Rogers Communications.

No date has been announced for the first tower coming online, but all 11 are expected to be in place and the project completed by fall 2024.

