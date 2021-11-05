City seeks input on three Victoria neighbourhood plans

The Hillside-Quadra plan includes ideas for new green spaces and public plazas; housing opportunities for renters and buyers of different incomes; and opportunities for Quadra Village and smaller commercial corners to evolve over time while maintaining small spaces. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Residents can help create final drafts of plans for Fernwood, Hillside-Quadra and North Park communities.

Feedback from the first two phases of public engagement are incorporated and now residents can share what ideas they like, they’d change or what they think is missing.

“Neighbourhood plans are about creating inclusive, livable urban villages, with more housing around them and stronger connections between them. The city is looking for feedback on the new housing choice options, safe and sustainable mobility options, and how we create joyful public spaces for everyone in these three neighbourhoods over the next 10 to 20 years,” Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said in a release.

More than 1,800 community members have shared their ideas since engagement started in spring 2020 with the second phase finishing this spring.

A common engagement theme was the desire for a 15-minute community – something that includes a range of housing choices, on and off transit corridors with walkable, lively urban villages and public spaces to bring people together, support local businesses and foster a sense of community identity.

Highlights of the Fernwood draft plan include expansion of the village with more and refreshed public spaces, opportunities for smaller shops and more housing choices. Ideas include transforming Bay Street into a better place for people, with more trees, housing choices, shops and wider sidewalks, crossings and bus transit. Residents seek new car-light housing options that fit into the neighbourhood, for both renters and buyers.

The Hillside-Quadra plan includes ideas for new green spaces and public plazas; housing opportunities for renters and buyers of different incomes; and opportunities for Quadra Village and smaller commercial corners to evolve over time while maintaining small spaces. It looks at better ways to walk, roll or scoot between homes, parks and destinations and includes ideas to renew and expand community venues such as the former Roxy Theatre and the community centre

The North Park plan includes ideas for a new public plaza in the village and more green space with options for the village to grow while keeping spaces for small and local-serving shops as well as opportunities for maker-spaces, artisans and creative businesses. It seeks choices for people of different incomes along green and leafy streets and looks to create amenities such as a new community centre.

Victoria residents can participate in an online open house session for each neighbourhood and two pop-up engagement opportunities in each neighbourhood.

Visit engage.victoria.ca for schedules and to provide input.

