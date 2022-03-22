The District of Saanich is replacing a water main on Clovelly Terrace between Cook Street and Cobb Lane. (Google Maps)

Clovelly Terrace in Saanich closed for water main upgrade

Infrastructure replacement part of Saanich’s annual upgrade program

Clovelly Terrace, between Cook Street and Cobb Lane, is restricted to local traffic only as Saanich crews work on a water main replacement until Friday.

General public access to the street is closed now through March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Replacement of the water main is part of Saanich’s annual upgrade program to remove aging infrastructure. Other work is ongoing in the area and will take place over the next couple of months.

“Local traffic will be accommodated to the best of our ability. Where work is critical and there are space constraints, staff will coordinate with the neighbourhood for access,” Saanich communications manager Megan Catalano said.

Disruption to water service in the area will occur during construction and public works will notify residents a minimum of 24 hours prior to any planned water shut-offs.

Garbage and recycling services will remain on the same schedule.

