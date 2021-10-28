North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Cowichan–Malahat–Langford MP Alistair MacGregor are calling on the government to bring back the CRB and other benefits. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Cowichan–Malahat–Langford MP Alistair MacGregor are calling on the government to bring back the CRB and other benefits. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney

Coastal NDP MPs call on Feds to reverse decision to end recovery benefits

MPs also call on government to come back before Nov. 22

Two NDP MPs from the coast are calling on the federal Liberal party to reverse cuts to programs designed to help people through the pandemic.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Cowichan–Malahat–Langford MP Alistair MacGregor are calling on the government to return to the House of Commons before the announced date of Nov. 22, and to reverse the decision to end the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) and other benefits which recently came to and end.

“Emergency COVID-19 supports such as the CRB have helped so many families get by during the past nineteen months. Taking this help away will put many families in very difficult positions,” said Blaney. “The Prime Minister needs to call Parliament back now and reverse this cut so we can get back to helping people.”

The MPs say that at least 900,000 people were left with a “patchwork solution” last week when the CRB, Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) benefit came to an end. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that the programs would be replaced with more specific benefits to workers affected by mandated shutdowns.

However, MacGregor said that these programs were “vital supports.”

“Many people in my community and across the country are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic on their job status or businesses,” said MacGregor. “This is not the time for the Liberal government to abandon Canadians.”

RELATED: Internal government analysis shows depth of reliance on now-defunct recovery benefit

Current COVID benefits to end Oct. 23, but new targeted aid will be available until May: Freeland


