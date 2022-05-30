Colwood offering active transportation sneak-peak June 3

A booth will be setup along the Galloping Goose as part of GoByBike Week

The proposed location of the new bridge along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail crossing Island Highway in Colwood. The City of Colwood will be set up along the trail at this location on the morning of June 3 as part of GoByBike Week. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood is inviting cyclists participating in GoByBike Week to stop by on the morning of June 3.

The city will have a booth set up on the Galloping Goose Trail at Island Highway near the Colwood Park and Ride and will be offering up breakfast and coffee from 7 to 9 a.m.

Cyclists will also be able to get their bike checked out by a volunteer mechanic, grab some City of Colwood swag, and enter to win gift cards to local bike shops.

The city will also be offering an early look at its proposed Active Transportation Network maps and plans for the Galloping Goose Bridge, which will be built at the site.

GoByBike Week runs from May 30 to June 5 and encourages Greater Victoria residents to ditch the car and travel by bike.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria gears up for Go By Bike Week with Commuter Challenge

READ MORE: Funding finalized for Galloping Goose connector over busy Colwood road

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bike to work weekCity of Colwood,GooseTrails