Concepts for Colwood beach connector coming to council June 21

A sketch of the multi-use path that will connect Lagoon Beach and Royal Beach in Colwood. (Sketch courtesy of the City of Colwood)

The City of Colwood is working on creating a connection that will bring a couple of popular beaches within easy reach.

Colwood’s Waterfront Improvement Plan is underway, with plans afoot for a multi-use pathway that will connect Lagoon Beach on Ocean Boulevard with Royal Beach and Royal Bay.

“We’re excited to be creating plans for a multi-use pathway from Lagoon Beach to Royal Beach that is designed to protect the sensitive ecology of the area and create new walking and cycling connections that are safe, accessible and enjoyable,” said Mayor Rob Martin.

“It’s been a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with First Nations, the Canadian Wildlife Service, parks Canada, Royal Roads and many other partners to create a master plan that guides decision making or our waterfront over the next 10 years.”

The pathway will improve safety and enjoyment for people walking and riding bikes, and the concepts are designed with landscaping features intended to restore and protect the unique environment and ecology of the area, Martin noted.

Some preliminary design concepts that include innovative ideas for gathering places will be on the agenda for the next general meeting of council on June 21.

For a look at the concepts, click here bit.ly/3qaKMdq or find an update at colwood.ca/news-events/news.

