Construction begins on housing project overlapping Langford mobile home park

Construction on a subsidized housing project adjacent to the remaining units at Tri-Way Mobile Home Park on Spencer Road in Langford has begun.

The 58 units will range from studio to two-bedroom in a five-storey, wood-framed building which is targeted for completion by the fall of 2022. The units are prioritized for low- to moderate-income seniors, families and individuals, including those with accessibility needs. Eleven units will rent at a subsidized rate of $375 a month.

A 12-acre portion of the development property is within the mobile home park, a section that encompasses 75 homes. Residents of 22 of those homes have already been accepted for units once the development is completed.

In a release, Mayor Stew Young said Langford has “provided the opportunity for development to occur which looks after all segments of our population – that’s what builds healthy communities and we are proud to see this project go forward.”

The building will be operated by the Capital Region Housing Corporation, the board of which is chaired by Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

“I’m confident this development will make a significant impact on housing solutions with 58 much-needed affordable homes,” she said.

The development at 2782 Spencer Rd. has been a subject of some anxiety for the mobile home residents since its announcement in March 2019. In August 2020 Langford council rezoned the property, which included 12 acres of the mobile home park.

“Those people will, if they want, have access to the facility” currently under construction, said Andy Orr, CRD corporate communications manager. The CRD is still, however, in the process of determining compensation, a complicating factor of which is that the mobile home residents will be given a subsidized housing unit despite having an asset (their mobile home) to sell.

