Cougar kittens poached near Lake Cowichan’s Hill 60

The paws and heads of the kittens were removed

Poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the BC Wildlife Act. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

Poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the BC Wildlife Act. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is asking the public for information related to the poaching of two cougar kittens near Hill 60 Forest Service Road sometime within the last week.

According to officers, the animals were found with their paws and heads removed.

Poaching wildlife is a serious offence under the BC Wildlife Act, reminds the Conservation Officer Service, and it is illegal to kill cougar kittens (any cougar with spots or under one year of age), or cougars in a family unit.

“The killing of cougar kittens shows a blatant disregard for ethical hunting and wildlife conservation,” said Duncan Conservation Officer Mark Kissinger. “Thankfully, this is not the type of offence we see frequently.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

Lake CowichanWildlife

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. appoints experts to deal with chronic repeat offenders
Next story
B.C. woman finds long-lost foster mother 30 years later from Facebook post

Just Posted

Packages of drugs and cash, money counters, body armour and skull-like face masks displayed across the floor (BC RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP work with FBI to seize drugs, gold, cash from homes in Vancouver and Victoria

Twenty-two rabbits were surrendered to the BC SPCA’s Victoria shelter this week. Thirteen have been transferred to other shelters while the SPCA looks for foster families. (Courtesy BC SPCA)
Victoria SPCA shelter hopping with abundance of bunnies

Cedar Hill Middle School in Saanich will no longer enrol new late French immersion students. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich mom says sudden cut to French immersion program disrupts planning for family’s education

Sidney Shutterbugs Camera Club president David Milner and vice-president Ron MacDonnell stand in the new photographers GALLERY, which will host an exhibition of photos by club members starting May 6. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney Shutterbugs Camera Club’s work showcased in first of its kind gallery show