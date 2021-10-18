Passengers flying through the Victoria International Airport continue to risk exposure to COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Passengers flying through the Victoria International Airport continue to risk exposure to COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 detected on 3 flights through Victoria

Flights included Oct. 13 from Calgary, Oct. 12 from Vancouver, Oct. 10 from Edmonton

Three recent flights through the Victoria International Airport had people infected with COVID-19 onboard, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

On Oct. 10, passengers who sat in rows 16 to 22 on WestJet flight 3413 from Edmonton to Victoria were the most at risk of being exposed to the virus. Two days later, on Oct. 12, those who sat in rows two to eight on WestJet flight 3355 from Vancouver to Victoria were the most at risk.

Finally, on Air Canada flight 8555 from Calgary to Victoria Oct. 13, passengers in rows three to nine may have come in contact with the virus. All affected passengers are asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and get tested and self-isolate if any appear.

The new exposures bring October’s total to eight, down so far from 15 in September.

READ ALSO: 4 new Greater Victoria school exposures reported over weekend

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusGreater VictoriaVictoria International Airport

Previous story
Sooke RCMP seek public’s help in fire investigation
Next story
View Royal thanks Helmcken Market for its friendly legacy as the store closes after 48 years

Just Posted

Lansdowne Middle School was one of four Greater Victoria schools added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list over the weekend. (Google Streetview)
4 new Greater Victoria school exposures reported over weekend

Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood Sept. 26. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: 50-year-old man last seen in Victoria’s Burnside-Gorge area

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria man arrested after alleged indecent act near Sooke high school

RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that gutted a vacant building in Sooke on Oct. 13. (Graeme Roy - The Canadian Press)
Sooke RCMP seek public’s help in fire investigation