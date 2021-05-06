COVID-19 exposure reported on Calgary to Victoria flight

Passengers onboard WestJet flight 3295 from Calgary to Victoria May 2 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Another flight between Calgary and Victoria has reported a positive case of COVID-19 onboard.

Passengers on WestJet flight 3295 May 2 may have been exposed to the virus, with those seated in rows one to seven the most at risk. The BC Centre for for Disease Control (BCCDC) asks that all passengers self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

Two other flights originating from Calgary were also recently added to the exposures list. Passengers in rows five to 11 on WestJet flight 3115 April 27 and in rows nine to 15 on WestJet flight 3295 April 29 are the most likely to have been exposed.

The BCCDC has only reported one flight exposure through Victoria for May so far, but in April it recorded a record 16. Prior to that, November and January held the record number with eight each.

