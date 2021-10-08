Island Health declared an outbreak that occurred at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre in September is now over. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria long-term care home declared over

Victoria Chinatown Care Centre saw two cases on Sept. 19, no other cases since

The COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care home in Victoria has been declared over by Island Health.

The organization said that they implemented strategies to best respond to the outbreak and all additional test results are negative.

On Sept. 19, two residents tested positive for COVID-19, however, no other cases in residents or staff members were identified.

When the outbreak was announced, Island Health took immediate action to support Victoria Chinatown Care Centre to protect the health of all residents and staff, a release said.

Victoria Chinatown Care Centre is partaking in extensive cleaning, as part of standard end-of-outbreak protocols, which began Oct. 6.

Pre-planned visitors and outings, as well as admissions and transfers, will resume on Oct. 12.

Resident movement around the home will also resume and appropriate use of personal protective equipment for staff and visitors will continue.

