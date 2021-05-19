Alistair MacGregor elected to a committee to review access to medical assistance in dying. (Black Press Media file photo)

Alistair MacGregor elected to a committee to review access to medical assistance in dying. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cowichan, Malahat and Langford MP on committee to review medical assistance in dying

Bill C-7 legislates a change to who can access medical assistance in death

MP for Cowichan, Malahat and Langford, Alistair MacGregor, has been elected as the third vice-chair of the federal special joint committee on medical assistance in dying.

The committee’s mandate is to review the Criminal Code for the changes related to medical assistance in death, as is now required by Bill C-7 that was passed in March. Bill C-7 legislates that assistance in death be available to people who’s natural death is not reasonably foreseeable.

This committee of five senators and 10 MPs has one year to review the Criminal Code and report back to parliament with their recommendations.

ALSO READ: MacGregor introduces bill to address freighter anchorages along the South Coast

“The issues surrounding (medical assistance in dying) legislation strike at the very core of who we want to be as a country. I look forward to working with my house and senate colleagues to ensure that we support the rights of Canadians to medically-assisted death, while safeguarding protections for our most vulnerable,” MacGregor said.

Bill C-7 stated that people whose only medical condition is mental illness should not be eligible for medical assistance in death, but sought otherwise to open regulations slightly.

The law has several safeguards in place to make sure people are protected.

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Federal Politicsmedical aid in dyingWest Shore

Previous story
Oak Bay budgets $70,000 to move pickleball courts to lacrosse box
Next story
Bonfires out, but machine-powered beach fires still OK in Tofino

Just Posted

Victoria police officers arrested a man Tuesday after he threatened officers and bylaws staff with a knife in Cecelia Ravine Park. (Google Streetview)
Man arrested after threatening Victoria police, bylaw with knife

Bylaw was enforcing sheltering rules in Cecelia Ravine Park May 18

A security guard was taken to hospital Tuesday night after they were stabbed while stopping a theft at a store in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria stabbing leaves security guard with potentially life-threatening injuries

Person was stabbed while stopping a theft from a store

(Left to right) Cory Davits, general manager of Peppers Foods, Don Way, store manager, and Scott Zaichkowsky, grocery manager, juggled the store’s growing collection of awards after nabbing bronze in the Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Small Surface category on May 11. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich grocery store takes home bronze at national independent grocer awards

Pepper’s Foods nabs Small Surface category award for top-notch customer service in 2020

Carnarvon Park, a 3.97-hectare sports park, is located at Carnarvon Street and Henderson Road in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay budgets $70,000 to move pickleball courts to lacrosse box

Noise complaints spurred investigation into options for moving courts

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Oaklands Elementary School with potential exposure dates of May 10 and 11. (Google Streetview)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Oaklands Elementary School in Victoria

Potential exposure dates are May 10 and 11

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

The owner of this townhome was awakened by a large crashing sound in Qualicum Beach on May 18. (Michael Briones photo)
Large tree crashes down on home in Qualicum Beach

Owner shaken but still counting his blessings

Portable appliances, like this one perched between Tofino mayor Dan Law and David Schmidt, are now mandatory for anyone wanting to have a beach fire in Tofino. (Photo courtesy of Dan Law)
Bonfires out, but machine-powered beach fires still OK in Tofino

Vancouver Island’s best-known beach community limits on public beaches to appliance fires only

The bottom of the CF-18 demonstration jet for 2021 showing the missing ninth Snowbird. Photo by Derek Heyes/Facebook
Aviation a family affair for CF-18 Operation Inspiration demo pilot

Capt. Daniel Deluce looking forward to being a part of team flying across B.C. and Canada

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Most Read