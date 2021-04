A motorcycle and another vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon on Sooke Road at Luxton

One person has been sent to hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash involving another vehicle on Sooke and Luxton roads, just outside of Langford Tuesday afternoon.

Two ambulance crews were dispatched at 2:24 p.m. on April 27.

More to come.

West Shore