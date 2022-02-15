CRD granted $224,000 towards EV promotion in Greater Victoria

Funding to be used to develop zero emissions vehcile mobile demonstration unit

The Capital Regional District has received federal funding to develop a mobile electric vehicle demonstration unit. (File photo/courtesy of City of Victoria)

The Capital Regional District has received $224,000 to promote zero-emission vehicle ownership in the region, as one of 22 organizations funded by Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative.

The money is targeted for development of a zero-emissions vehicle mobile demonstration unit, meant to promote the advantages of owning electric vehicles and bikes for residents throughout Greater Victoria.

The promised EV promotional plan follows the CRD’s plans to electrify its vehicle fleet and its commitment to the BC Climate Action Charter since 2018.

The federal initiative gave out a total of $4.65 million in grants, with a goal to raise electric vehicle investment awareness across the country, according to a news release.

“Through investments such as the ones announced today, we’re equipping Canadians with the awareness and knowledge they need to confidently make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle,” Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson stated.

