East Sooke and other fire departments responded to fires near East Sooke Regional Park on Oct. 21. (Black Press Media file photo)

Crews extinguish fires near East Sooke Regional Park

Several departments were fighting the structure, spot fires early in the morning

Crews extinguished a structure blaze and other fires near East Sooke Regional Park early on Friday morning.

The East Sooke Fire department said crews were fighting a structure fire off Parkheights Drive at 2:20 a.m. on Friday. At that time, the department said several spot fires were in the area, but all were under control.

The department had all the fires extinguished as of just before 5 a.m., but said crews remained on-site at that time to look for potential spot fires. East Sooke also thanked the Metchosin, Sooke and Otter Point fire departments for also responding.

