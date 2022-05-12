Crews tackle tripping hazards with tree removal on Oak Bay Avenue

Some of the lumps are ironed out on Oak Bay Avenue and crews look to have the rest finished in the next few weeks.

Four Norwegian maple trees were cut down in the village centre in September 2020. Since then district staff worked to develop time and allowance to remove the stumps which continued to cause upheaval on the sidewalks and subsequently for pedestrians.

Work got underway in April, said Dan Horan, the director of engineering and public works.

Staff first tackled the trunk and roots remaining near Re/Max Camosun Oak Bay, in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue. The work across the street in front of Pharmasave started earlier this month and crews are in the new concrete phase, Horan said.

Work on the third trunk, near SideStreet Studio, is expected to start in the next couple of weeks with conversation around work times for the final stump near Ivy’s Bookshop still underway.

“We’ve been really trying to work hard to come up with a way to fix the sidewalks (and) remove the trees with an absolute minimum disruption to business owners,” Horan said.

As expected, the roots are extensive but the first two projects revealed few issues impacting or damaging underground infrastructure, Horan said.

Replacement ginkgo biloba trees are ready to plant and the first site is expected to be planted soon.

