The Flood Falls Trail wildfire burns above the Fraser River in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire burns above the Fraser River in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Crews work to better map perimeter of wildfire raging in northeastern B.C.

Scan used to identify hot spots nearest W.A.C. Bennet Dam and evacuated Hudson’s Hope

An infrared scan has been completed of a large wildfire in northeastern B.C., in an effort to confirm the perimeter of the out-of-control blaze that’s threatening a community and a key hydroelectric dam.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the scan was done late Tuesday.

It will also be used to identify hot spots on the east flank of the 287-square kilometre wildfire, nearest to the W.A.C. Bennet Dam and the evacuated community of Hudson’s Hope.

The wildfire is now the only one in B.C. where evacuation orders remain in effect after residents of about one dozen properties east of Vancouver were allowed to return to their homes on Tuesday.

The District of Hope and Fraser Valley Regional District lifted orders and alerts posted last weekend along the south side of the Fraser River west of Hope as lower temperatures and light showers calmed the fire, although it remains out of control.

It has generated significant amounts of smoke and, along with a large fire east of Hope, another in southeast B.C., and others in Washington state and Idaho, is blamed for affecting air quality across large parts of B.C. and Alberta, with conditions not expected to improve until Friday or later.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke from B.C. and U.S. spreads east as several blazes still uncontained

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 dead in vehicle incident east of Golden

Just Posted

Oak Bay council will consider third reading and adoption of the bylaw changes to allow secondary suites in the community. (Black Press Media file photo)
Secondary suites bylaw nears the finish line in Oak Bay

Local MLA Adam Olsen said the provincial government should take the concerns of municipal officials seriously even if British Columbians are electing new councils next month. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. government needs to be listening to municipal delegates at UBCM convention, says Olsen

Queen Elizabeth II brings smiles to the faces of well-wishers during an impromptu walkabout after attending a church service in Victoria on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2002. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
Queen Elizabeth II to be remembered in special ceremony in Sidney’s Beacon Park

A utility installation on Charters Road may cause traffic delays on Sept. 14. (Sooke News Mirror files)
Utility work expected to cause traffic delays in Sooke