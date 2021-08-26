Culvert replacement means daytime closures on Central Saanich thoroughfare

Central Saanich reminds residents that summer is the season of infrastructure work.
In fact, a portion of Mount Newton Cross Road is closed near Thomson Road during weekdays now through Sept. 24.
Drivers will need to find another way around as a segment of the road is closed Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except Labour Day, to replace a culvert.
The work includes removal of a section of Mt. Newton Cross Road, and replacement of the failed culvert for Peel Creek as well as a new headwall on the inlet side of the culvert. The project involves archeological investigations to ensure there is no impact to artifacts, and an arborist has been retained to ensure minimal impact to the large trees on the south side of the road.
Visit centralsaanich.ca for updated notices on infrastructure works in the community.
The district urges drivers to use caution in work zones and avoid delays by taking an alternate route.
