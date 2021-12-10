Curbside glass collection will resume on Dec. 13 in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy CRD)

Curbside glass collection will resume on Dec. 13 in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy CRD)

Curbside glass pickup set to return to Greater Victoria following flood-caused pause

Collection resumes as of Monday, Dec. 13

Greater Victoria residents who’ve been amassing glass containers over the last three weeks will be relieved to learn curbside collection is returning.

Collection of the recyclables was put on pause on Nov. 22 after the B.C. floods prohibited Recycle BC from transporting items between its facilities. Its main processing plant in Abbotsford was also under water.

As of Monday, Dec. 13 though, residents are free to recycle as many glass items curbside as they require.

The Capital Regional District reminds people that glass containers must be emptied and rinsed, be placed in a box or bin separate from plastics and metals, and have their lids removed and sorted.

Curbside collection of refundable glass beverage containers continues to be suspended, but residents can still take their glass empties to bottle depots or retailers across the region.

READ ALSO: Analysis: Wildfire and flood disasters are causing ‘climate migration’ within Canada

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CRDGreater VictoriaRecycling

Previous story
Extra overnight mats open to Victoria’s homeless, with heavy winds expected Friday
Next story
Some areas of Golden could be without power for almost 24 hours: BC Hydro

Just Posted

Three City of Langford employees pose for a quick photo. They have been working night shifts this past month, through some extreme weather, but it hasn’t dampened their spirits while they make Langford’s holiday decor sparkle. (Photo courtesy of the City of Langford)
Holiday spirit sparkles in Langford

Curbside glass collection will resume on Dec. 13 in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy CRD)
Curbside glass pickup set to return to Greater Victoria following flood-caused pause

Spectators watch the waves at Ogden Point in Victoria during a recent wind storm. With heavy winds expected Friday night, the Salvation Army’s ARC in downtown Victoria will have additional overnight mats available. (Black Press Media file photo)
Extra overnight mats open to Victoria’s homeless, with heavy winds expected Friday

Some University of Victoria students will take their exams online after two off-campus events caused a large uptick in COVID-19 cases. (Black Press Media file photo)
Off-campus events spike COVID-19 cases among UVic students, push some exams online