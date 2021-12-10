Curbside glass pickup set to return to Greater Victoria following flood-caused pause

Greater Victoria residents who’ve been amassing glass containers over the last three weeks will be relieved to learn curbside collection is returning.

Collection of the recyclables was put on pause on Nov. 22 after the B.C. floods prohibited Recycle BC from transporting items between its facilities. Its main processing plant in Abbotsford was also under water.

As of Monday, Dec. 13 though, residents are free to recycle as many glass items curbside as they require.

The Capital Regional District reminds people that glass containers must be emptied and rinsed, be placed in a box or bin separate from plastics and metals, and have their lids removed and sorted.

Curbside collection of refundable glass beverage containers continues to be suspended, but residents can still take their glass empties to bottle depots or retailers across the region.

READ ALSO: Analysis: Wildfire and flood disasters are causing ‘climate migration’ within Canada

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CRDGreater VictoriaRecycling