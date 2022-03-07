(PQB News file photo)

(PQB News file photo)

Cyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle on highway near Parksville

Police seek witnesses after reporting driver fled the scene

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while riding on Highway 19 near the Englishman River crossing near Parksville on Sunday (March 6).

B.C. Highway Patrol media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said Monday the vehicle and its driver fled the scene after the collision.

The incident took place at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Sunday. The cyclist, a man in his thirties, was transported by air ambulance to hospital.

The highway was closed for a time to accommodate the air ambulance and the police investigation which followed. B.C. Highway Patrol in Parksville has assumed conduct of the file, with assistance from the Oceanside RCMP, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the Forensic Identification Service.

Halskov said a number of witnesses have been identified, however investigators are seeking more information and any dashboard camera footage available from anyone in the area of the collision between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Parksville at 250-954-2953 and reference file 2022-133.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

ParksvilleRCMP

