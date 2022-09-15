Defence on the Dock returns Saturday to Victoria

The open house-style event is being held at Ship Point for the first time

HMCS Winnipeg is seen during a previous Defence on The Dock event. The public will be invited to learn more about what the navy does on Sept. 17 as the event returns at Ship Point. (Black Press Media file photo)

CFB Esquimalt’s Defence on the Dock event is back this year, this time in a new location.

The annual open house-like event was put on hold during the pandemic, and is being held at Ship Point in the Inner Harbour for the first time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 17).

The family-friendly event will feature ship tours, boat rides, navy demonstrations, interactive experiences, military bands, and much more.

