A member of the Downtown Victoria Business Association Clean Team works along Fort Street. The team will be working weekends from May through September, providing seven day a week coverage. (Photo courtesy DVBA)

Downtown Victoria cleanup service expanded for spring, summer

Clean Team members to patrol sidewalks seven days a week through September

For years now, downtown shoppers, workers and visitors have seen people wheeling brightly coloured carts while collecting trash and other discarded objects.

Members of the Clean Team, a civic initiative sponsored by the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA), have played an active role in keeping the downtown presentable through the week. That valuable service is being expanded, with the team slated to work weekend shifts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 8 to Sept. 27 to maintain the clean streets concept.

“Our members love the Clean Team, and working in partnership with the City of Victoria we are thrilled to be able to extend this crucial service to seven days a week,” DVBA executive director Jeff Bray said in a release.

Keeping pedestrian areas clear of unwanted items is also about safety. Clean Team members not only collect trash for disposal and paint over graffiti, they regularly pick up used syringes to prevent them from coming into contact with passersby.

A $40,000 grant from the City of Victoria is helping to fund the summer service by the DVBA, part of ongoing efforts to promote the vitality and vibrancy of Victoria’s downtown core.

“Downtown is the heart of the region and in many ways the economic engine of Victoria,” said Mayor Lisa Helps.

The work of the Clean Team becomes even more crucial with the increasing number of patio spaces emerging downtown as part of the city’s Build Back Victoria program, she added.

While the team members do regular patrols, merchants needing assistance with garbage or other concerning items near their business are encouraged to call the DVBA at 250-386-2238 and leave a message if no one picks up.

Find more information, visit downtownvictoria.ca/about/clean-team/ or call the DVBA office.

 

EnvironmentGarbage

