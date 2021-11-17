Driver’s early-morning downtown Victoria crash leaves trail of parts to follow

Police follow trail, find and impound vehicle 2.5 kilometres away, search on for driver

Victoria police are looking for a driver who left a trail of auto parts and debris from downtown to James Bay after an early-morning crash on Wednesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking for a driver of a vehicle that left a trail of auto parts and debris from downtown to James Bay after an early-morning crash on Wednesday.

A resident of a residential building in the 1800-block of Government Street woke to an “extremely loud” noise and the building shaking around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 17. When the resident went outside their building, VicPD stated, they found extensive damage.

After police arrived on the scene, subsequent investigation found evidence to indicate a vehicle left the roadway at a high speed and struck several items on the sidewalk. The impact of the collision flung a concrete garbage bin through a nearby building’s window and destroyed a parking post, VicPD said.

The driver fled the area in the vehicle, but left a trail of debris and fluids behind. That trail included an entire exhaust pipe, which was ripped off in the crash, police said.

Following the trail of parts, officers found the vehicle about two-and-a-half kilometres away, parked behind a residential building in the 100-block of Menzies Street. Police impounded the vehicle.

Officers are now looking for the vehicle’s driver, along with information and morning surveillance video footage from the area between the 1800-block of Government Street and the 100-block of Menzies Street.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Sudden death investigation closes downtown Victoria block

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashVicPDVictoria