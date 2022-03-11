Police are investigating an armed robbery at Duncan cellular store. (Citizen file)

Duncan cell phone store held up by armed robber

RCMP seek dash cam footage of suspect

An armed robbery at a Duncan mobile phone store has police seeking the witnesses and/or dash cam footage from those in the area at the time.

It was about 3 p.m. on March 6 when North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a call for help at the cell shop in the 100 block of Central Road.

Shop staff told Mounties that a man had walked into the store and brandished a weapon while demanding phones. The man then fled the store with “an undisclosed amount of merchandise.”

“We are appealing to the members of public who may have any information to contact police immediately,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP.

The suspect is described as wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, sunglasses with a white bandana covering his face.

Bérubé noted no one was physically injured during the incident.

RCMP now hope to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the Duncan Mall, Village Green Mall, Trunk Road, and Government Street areas around that time.

Those with information as asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-2666 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


