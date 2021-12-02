West Shore fire crews responding to a structure fire on Sooke Road near Metchosin Road in Colwood. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Colwood

West Shore fire crews are responding to a fire at a home on Sooke Road near Metchosin Road in Colwood.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 2300-block of Sooke Road, between Metchosin Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway, just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Five trucks from Colwood, View Royal and Langford are on scene, along with West Shore RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service.

Colwood Fire Rescue Acting Chief Greg Chow said upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in the kitchen of one of the units in the duplex and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The investigation into the cause and the extent of damage is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is the second fire of the morning for West Shore crews. Firefighters were called to a home in the 1500-block of Glentana Road in View Royal just after midnight. A quick response enable firefighters to limit the spread of that fire to one bedroom.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Quick response limits spread of early morning fire in View Royal

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

