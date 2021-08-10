.

Environment Canada warns about heat wave hitting Vancouver Island

Drink plenty of water and check on seniors as temperatures surge this week

Most of Vancouver Island can expect a surge in temperatures beginning Tuesday, Aug. 10 and lasting until the weekend.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach 29 to 35 C during the day. Overnight lows around 16 C will provide little relief.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, the heat wave will hit eastern and central Vancouver Island from Victoria to Campbell River, and possibly even Port Alberni.

“It will be similar to the last [heat wave] we had in July, but not like the June heat, not even close,” he said. “This is our third one this year.”

The heat wave in late June hit record temperatures throughout British Columbia, including a previously unseen high of 41.9 C in Duncan and an unofficial record of 43 C in Lake Cowichan.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days, and Thursday and Friday will be the hottest nights.

Environment Canada says to drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours, and make sure they are cool and drinking water. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

For more information, check HealthLinkBC for online resources about heat-related illnesses at www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness, or call Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1.

Heat waveWeather

Previous story
COVID benefits to blame for lacking employment, says Kelowna MLA

Just Posted

Paddlers race in the Gorge Waterway during a previous competition. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club)
Ready, set, Restart the Gorge! Saanich paddling club hosts first race in a year

Protesters hold their ground during police enforcement at Fairy Creek blockade headquarters. (Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page)
Raids and rally strengthen resolve of Fairy Creek protesters

Provincial grants of up to $20,000 will go towards eligible municipalities’ active transportation plan proposals. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney, Central Saanich benefit from B.C. funding for active transportation plans

Tania Cyalume, her partner, Katie Berrington, and Cyalume's son, Daniel, near where they encountered a cougar cub and its mother near Thetis Lake on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Tania Cyalume)
Vacationing family in View Royal startled by cougar sightings in Thetis Lake Park