Rising flood waters surround buildings in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Rising flood waters surround buildings in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Environment Canada warns of dangers posed by second B.C. storm

Storm is forecasted to start up north and then head south

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for British Columbia’s North Coast, warning of potential flooding and landslides due to heavy rains.

The region is being hit by an atmospheric river which is expected to bring 100 to 150 millimeters of rain to the Prince Rupert area and 30 to 60 millimeters for Haida Gwaii by Monday.

The storm is then expected to head south towards parts of the province already hit hard by floods and mudslides, such as Abbotsford.

Environment Canada says flooding and landslides could occur in northern B.C. as a result of the heavy rain.

The federal ministers of emergency preparedness, transportation, environment, defence and employment are set to hold a news conference in Ottawa this afternoon to discuss the situation in B.C.

Mounties announced yesterday that the bodies of three men had been recovered near Highway 99, bringing the death toll from the flooding to four.

READ MORE: Fundraiser set up for B.C. toddler who lost parents in Hwy. 99 mudslide

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Sidney faces 10-fold increase funding request from film commission
Next story
Staff recommend Sidney postpone design, community consultations around pickleball courts

Just Posted

Action from the U Sports men’s soccer consolation final between the University of Victoria Vikes (in blue) and Laval Rouge et Or in Ottawa. The Vikes lost the match 3-0 Saturday (Nov. 20) to finish off their 2021 season. (Photo courtesy of University of Victoria)
Loss to Laval winds up men’s soccer season for UVic Vikes

Crews work to repair erosion on West Saanich Road after a Nov. 15 storm. The section of road reopened late Nov. 21. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
West Saanich Road reopens to traffic between Hartland and Prospect Lake

Facing climate change, Sidney has launched a survey asking residents to identify barriers between them and lower emissions. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
New survey looks at lower greenhouse gas emissions for Sidney

Saanich has been improving infrastructure on Shelbourne Street from North Dairy Road to Torquay Drive. (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Mersereau/Twitter)
Saanich councillor experiences stress-free cycle due to Shelbourne improvements