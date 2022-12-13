Escaped exotic cat spotted roaming Sooke neighbourhood

African serval cat missing since Sunday

A 30-pound exotic cat is missing after running away from her Sooke home.

Ophelia, an African serval cat, was reported missing on Sunday around 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Coast Road.

According to ROAM, family and friends have spent the last few days searching in the woods near the cat’s home.

Photos show the cat is tawny in colour with dark spots and has long ears.

People reported seeing the cat standing in the middle of West Coast Road and roaming near the Prestige Oceanfront Resort at 6929 West Coast Rd.

“They are very, very elusive creatures. They tend to stay away from people,” said Barb Mah, an administrator at ROAM.

Servals will catch and eat small animals, and pet owners are asked to use to caution in the area.

Ophelia is the fourth serval to go missing on the Island in recent months. The first three were safely recaptured.

Anyone with information can call ROAM at 778-977-6265 or 778-977-6260.

