Fatal Langford crash under investigation

59-year-old driver dies after collision with parked industrial vehicle

Police and the coroners’ office are investigating a fatal crash in Langford.

The West Shore RCMP said in a statement that after initial observations, it appeared the 59-year-old driver hit a parked industrial vehicle near the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Kristina Place around 7:15 a.m. on June 19.

BC Emergency Health Services and Langford Fire Rescue provided first aid on the scene, but the driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, died.

“This tragic incident is still under investigation by the BC Coroners Service and RCMP Collision Analyst,” Const. Meghan Groulx, spokesperson for the West Shore RCMP, said in a statement. “No further information is available at this time as the investigation continues and a name will not be released.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

