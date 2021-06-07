Field to Fork Challenge encourages B.C. youth to prepare healthy, local foods

It’s time for youth to get cooking with local ingredients for a chance at cash prizes and a little learning in the kitchen.

B.C. youth in Grades 4 through 12 can submit recipes and cooking videos for a chance to win cash prizes totalling $6,400, as the 4-H British Columbia, BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and the BC Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries launch the second annual Field to Fork Challenge.

In 2020, the inaugural challenge, Greater Victoria winners included Sophie Jolivet, Jacques Jolivet and Danae Kong from the Saanich lamb club, and Gia Carda, Colette Steadman and Sava Bell from the Metchosin club.

Entrants created an array of recipes from Hungry Hiker Skillet to Rhubarb Strawberry Pie.

READ ALSO: Are you ready to go camping? Take our quiz.

“We’re excited to build on the success of last year’s Field to Fork Challenge,” said Aleda Welch, 4-H BC manager. “This year, along with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, we’ve expanded the challenge … so even more young people can experience the joy of the cooking with B.C. foods.”

There are four age groups with 10 cash prizes in each group – first wins $400, second $300, third $200 and fourth through 10th $100 each. Winners will be selected based on recipe choices, use of B.C. ingredients, evidence of thorough study, food and kitchen safety, and presentation.

READ ALSO: Are you ready for a bicycle ride? Take our quiz.

“This event is a fun and exciting way to encourage youth to get in the kitchen and get creative with B.C. ingredients. Agriculture is a part of all our daily lives. Whether you’re a farmer, a chef or just love enjoying fresh local produce during a meal, agriculture is all around us,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.

“After seeing last year’s amazing turnout for the Field to Fork Challenge, I can’t wait to see what the contestants come up with, and try a few of their recipes.”

Winning entrants are invited to the Field to Fork Challenge Virtual Conference on Nov. 13.

There, youth can learn from chef Trevor Randle, enjoy virtual farm tours, learn about B.C. agriculture from farmers, and enjoy other fun activities. Recipes from top-placing entrants will also be featured in the Field to Fork Challenge Recipe book, to be available in print and online.

Register at 4hbc.ca or bcaitc.ca. Entry deadlines are Aug. 31 for junior cooks born between 2007 and 2011, and Sept. 30 for those in Grades 4 through 12.

For more news delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Kootenay man saves skunk from can

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Agriculturecooking