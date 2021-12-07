Fire claims everything Cowichan family owned

Kevin Mowat is baffled by what could have caused the fire that completely destroyed the trailer he, his wife Katie and eight-year-old son Liam were living in.

Mowat said he and his family had been living in the mobile home on a friend’s farm for many months after they were evicted from their apartment when their landlord sold the property.

On Dec. 6, Mowat moved the trailer to a new location on Tzouhalem Road, and before unpacking everything they own, the family decided to head out for some lunch.

RELATED STORY: ONE MAN INJURED AS MOBILE HOME IN DUNCAN BURNS

“I got a phone call telling me that the trailer was on fire, and when we got back, it appeared to me that there was an explosion,” Mowat said.

“It’s driving me crazy trying to figure out how the fire started. I’m a diligent person and once worked in a fire hall, so I made sure all of my propane tanks were turned off and I had safety breakers and fire detectors. I have no idea how it started. We also lost our cat.”

Mowat said fire investigators were on site after the flames were extinguished, but they have yet to say what they believe may have been the cause at this stage of their investigation.

RELATED STORY: ONE INJURED IN GLENORA ROAD TRAILER FIRE

“I was insured and I have filed a claim with ICBC, but who knows where that will go,” he said.

“Everything we owned was in the trailer, and that included a lot of personal stuff as well.”

Mowat said they were lucky to find a place to rent on the same day as the fire, and friends and family have been providing them with food and clothing.

But he acknowledged that it will be hard to replace all the furniture and other belongings that the family needs for their new home.

Relatives of the family have started GoFundMe pages to assist the family in their hour of need.

Mowat’s sister Sairuh MacKay has begun a GoFund Me page at https://gofund.me/28fc0329 with the goal of raising $2,000, and Katie Mowat’s sister Melanie Cannon has started one at https://gofund.me/56d95e8f with the goal of raising $5,000.



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

House fire