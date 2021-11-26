UPDATED: Trans-Canada-Highway in Mill Bay reopened as fire contained

It is being reported that the fire is at or near Pioneer Square Mall

Firefighters wrap up at the scene of a fire at Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay on Friday afternoon, Nov. 26, 2021. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

A structure fire at Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions briefly on Friday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m.

The fire took place at the mall at the corner of the TCH and Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road.

“Thankfully it wasn’t what it could have been,” said Dean Kwasny of the Mill Bay Fire Department.

Black smoke billowing from the building impacted visibility on the highway.

By 1:45 the highway had reopened to traffic.

Speculation was that the fire may have been started by squatters who had set up inside unoccupied portions of the building.

More information as it becomes available.

