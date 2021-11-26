Firefighters wrap up at the scene of a fire at Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay on Friday afternoon, Nov. 26, 2021. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

UPDATED: Trans-Canada-Highway in Mill Bay reopened as fire contained

It is being reported that the fire is at or near Pioneer Square Mall

A structure fire at Pioneer Square Mall in Mill Bay closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions briefly on Friday afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m.

The fire took place at the mall at the corner of the TCH and Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road.

“Thankfully it wasn’t what it could have been,” said Dean Kwasny of the Mill Bay Fire Department.

Black smoke billowing from the building impacted visibility on the highway.

By 1:45 the highway had reopened to traffic.

Speculation was that the fire may have been started by squatters who had set up inside unoccupied portions of the building.

More information as it becomes available.

The highway camera at Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road and the Trans-Canada Highway in Mill Bay show firefighters on the scene of a fire that has closed the road. (DriveBC.ca screenshot)

