Firefighters douse blaze in Saanich home

Emergency crews on Doncaster Drive

A house fire is out in the 3200-block of Doncaster Drive in Saanich.

Firefighters are still on scene mopping up.

Assistant Deputy Chief Michael Kaye said damage to the home is quite substantial and extended to the roof trusses. The fire started in the attic of the home and there is quite a bit of fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause is still under investigation.

The department received the call just before 8 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5) and was on scene within minutes.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria firefighters deployed to Okanagan to aid in B.C. wildfire battle

 

