East Sooke firefighters responded to a fire in a workshop on Timberdoodle Road on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded just after 8 a.m. Resident Krista Kosyra said in a post on Facebook that they heard an explosion coming from the site of the fire.

East Sooke fire chief Carl Nielsen was unable to provide details and could not say whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

