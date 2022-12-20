Crews from Central Saanich and Sidney joined crews from North Saanich in responding to a structure fire in North Saanich Tuesday morning. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)

Firefighters from North Saanich, Central Saanich and Sidney respond to fire in middle of snow storm

Crews responded to a garage-outbuilding on Tatlow Road around 2 a.m.

North Saanich fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire early Tuesday morning.

North Saanich Fire Department Chief John Trelford said crews responded to garage outbuilding on Tatlow Road at around 2 a.m. not far away from North Saanich’s main fire hall on Wain Road.

Fours crews from North Saanich, one from Sidney and one from Central Saanich responded to the fire, whose cause remains unknown.

“We are still investigating the cause,” said Trelfold. The fire did not cause any injuries with the estimated damage still undetermined, he added.

Crews responded to the fire during the heavy snowfall overnight that has shut down most of Greater Victoria.

Trelford said the snow did not initially impact the response.

“The initial trucks were out right away because in anticipation of snow we had volunteers manning the halls overnight,” he said. “So the response time out of the hall was amazing. The first fire truck arrived within four minutes.”

But it did take longer for crews responding from their homes to arrive on scene, he added.

“But it was 2 a.m. in the morning, so it definitely wasn’t the same amount of snow that you are seeing out of your window. It really started to come down around 4 a.m.”

