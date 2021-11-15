Residents Jenny Kuhnley and Russ Swift watch drivers decide whether to attempt to navigate a flooded section of Akenhead Road in Cedar on Monday morning. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Residents Jenny Kuhnley and Russ Swift watch drivers decide whether to attempt to navigate a flooded section of Akenhead Road in Cedar on Monday morning. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Flood waters from Nanaimo River reach front doors in areas of Cedar

Wilkinson and Raines roads closed

A weekend of heavy rains have flooded the riverbanks in and around Nanaimo.

There is flooding along the Nanaimo River in Cedar as well as other areas of the region, with highway closures in the Cowichan Valley and on the Malahat.

“Flooding is occurring on both the Englishman and Nanaimo Rivers and water levels are expected to continue to rise into the afternoon,” noted a social media post from the Regional District of Nanaimo.

Wilkinson and Raines roads in Cedar are closed. Carly Trobridge, search manager with Nanaimo Search and Rescue, said no residents are stranded, but homes on Wilkinson have been evacuated, with about eight residents currently affected. Water has reached the front doors at some homes and is waist deep in many areas, she said.

Cedar Community Hall is being used as reception centre.

Trobridge advises members of the public to stay away from riverbanks and added that with high tide at 3 p.m. on Monday, water levels will rise.

“We encourage people to stay away from this area in particular for their safety and the safety of our members as well,” she said, referring to Nanaimo Search and Rescue’s command centre at the intersection of Cedar, Harmac and Raines roads.

The RDN directs residents to B.C.’s River Forecast Centre to stay up to date on flood warnings and advisories. There are flood warnings in effect on the Englishman River and Cowichan River, and a high streamflow advisory in effect on central Vancouver Island.

“A significant atmospheric river has made landfall across southern coastal regions of British Columbia,” the flood warning notes. “Observed rainfall amounts since Saturday have been in the 120-270-millimetre range across southern Vancouver Island and 60-175mm across western, central and eastern Vancouver Island.

The City of Nanaimo is working to reopen a section of Ninth Street at Bruce Avenue where there is a washout.

READ ALSO: Malahat closes again, Island Highway remains closed near Crofton due to flooding

READ ALSO: British Columbians warned to brace for further torrential rain, flooding through Monday


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Previous story
Vaccination deadline for B.C. public servants arrives next week
Next story
VIDEO: Evacuation underway for Duncan apartment residents as floodwaters rise

Just Posted

Flooding and bank instability has closed the northbound lane of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway Nov. 15, according to Emcon highway services. (Courtesy Emcon)
VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

One couple was put up in a hotel by the managers of the Hidden Valley Seniors Park in Langford, after their mobile home was crushed by a falling tree Sunday. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Mobile homes damaged by falling tree in Langford seniors park

Heavy rains mean wastewater, stormwater system overloads in shoreline areas of Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria. (Video courtesy of Daniel Sharp)
VIDEO: Rainfall overwhelms wastewater system, prompts alert for Saanich, Oak Bay, Victoria

This truck from H2X, a Greater-Victoria based company offering various types of pumping services, has been at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Submitted)
Effects of flooding seen at Saanich Peninsula Hospital