NDP candidate Gord Johns campaigns on Johnston Road in Port Alberni for the 2021 federal election. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

NDP candidate Gord Johns campaigns on Johnston Road in Port Alberni for the 2021 federal election. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Gord Johns projected victorious in Courtenay-Alberni riding

Black Press Media is projecting New Democrat Party candidate and incumbent Gord Johns to be re-elected for a third term in the Courtenay-Alberni riding.

Johns fought off a spirited challenge from Conservative Party of Canada candidate Mary Lee – who held a brief lead early on in the returns – with Liberal candidate Susan Farlinger a distant third.

With 54 per cent of the polls reporting, Johns holds a 3,409-vote lead, accounting for 44.1 per cent of the votes. Lee is second, at 8,073 votes (31% ) and Farlinger sits third, with 3,480 votes (13.4%).

People’s Party of Canada candidate Robert Eppich has 1,486 votes (5.7%); Green Party candidate Susanne Lawson has 1,459 votes (5.6%) and Marxist Leninist candidate Barbara Biley has 43 votes (0.2%).

More to come…

Election 2021

Previous story
Erroneous voter registration cards leave Oak Bay senior scrambling to vote
Next story
ESQUIMALT–SAANICH–SOOKE: Final day to cast your vote

Just Posted

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford candidates. (Photos submitted)
UPDATED: Cowichan-Malahat-Langford called for NDP’s MacGregor — national Liberal win projected

Blair Herbert, the Liberal candidate in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, came third on election night. (File photo)
Liberal Cowichan-Malahat-Langford candidate Herbert hoped for different outcome

Federal election campaign stops across Canada in the second week of August 2021. (Canadian Press photos)
Sooke: Local reaction to federal election

Mark Hecht, the People’s Party of Canada candidate for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, came in last place in the riding in the federal election. He said nothing was gained by it. (File photo)
PPC candidate Hecht in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford says nothing gained in election