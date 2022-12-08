Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Dec. 6, 2022.

Brandon James Seguin is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Seguin is described as a 27-year-old male, 5’6”, 212 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Christopher Forsyth Erskine is wanted for forcible entry, criminal harassment, mischief under $5,000, breach of a release order and three counts of breach of probation. Erskine is described as a 40-year-old male, 5’9”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jeremy Lew Blunden is wanted for four counts of fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer and four counts of breach of undertaking. Blunden is described as a 44-year-old male, 5’11”, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael Shawn Sinclair is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Sinclair is described as a 53-year-old male, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Michael Allan Lund is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Lund is described as a 47-year-old male, 6’1”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

James Harold Allin is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Allin is described as a 52-year-old male, 5’8”, 212 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Protesters clash with attendee at Kelowna drag show; police investigating
Next story
Victoria residents ranked as Canada’s top tippers on Uber Eats

Just Posted

Sixteen-year-old Kaydence Bourque was killed at a crosswalk in Saanich on Dec. 6, 2021, and a fundraiser has been created to support his grieving family. (Photo courtesy of Crystal Bourque/Facebook)
Senior charged in death of Saanich teen in crosswalk crash

James Lee Busch is charged with the first-degree murder of Martin Payne. (Corrections Service Canada)
Metchosin murder trial hears of ‘lethal’ stab, chop wounds

Anthony Thomas, 27, has been convicted in the death of a 51-year-old pedestrian, killed in Central Saanich. (Black Press File Photo)
Family in tears as driver sentenced in ‘heartbreaking’ Central Saanich crash

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has determined that Saanich police are not responsible for a man’s injuries after an incident outside Uptown Mall (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police cleared after suspect injured while fleeing