Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 8, 2021.

Colton William Lewis Mecham is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Mecham is described as a 25-year-old male, 6’4”, 166 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Rodrina Christine Louise Peter is wanted for assault with a weapon and two counts of theft under $5,000. Peter is described as a 39-year-old female, 5’3”, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Shane Johnathan McCausland is wanted for robbery, theft, possession of an imitation firearm and uttering threats. McCausland is described as a 36-year-old male, 5’9”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Daniel Roger Varette is wanted for break and enter with intent, breach of probation and failing to comply with an order. Variety is described as a 47-year-old male, 5’9”, 155 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Jeffrey Raymond Adam Ripley is wanted for two counts of impaired driving. Ripley is described as a 42-year-old male, 6’3”, 201 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jessica Lauren James is wanted for possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, breach of recognizance and two counts of failing to appear. James is described as a 40-year-old female, 5’5”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

