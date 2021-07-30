The Greater Victoria Green Team volunteers often come together in nature to help in hands-on ways. (Photo courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)

Greater Victoria Green Team to remove invasive species in Oak Bay’s Uplands Park

Volunteer initiative on July 31 aims to bring like-minded volunteers together

The Greater Victoria Green Team is aiming to bring the community together through a volunteer initiative to remove invasive plant species on July 31 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m at Uplands Park.

The purpose of the communal activity is to protect biodiversity and to connect, build and empower diverse communities through hands-on activities, said program manager Cassandra Buunk.

“Environmental and human health depends on our connection to community and to nature and this has never been clearer than during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

English ivy and daphne (spurge laurel) are the primary species being removed to protect the 20 endangered plants in the park.

Buunk said the group offers volunteers an opportunity to make a positive, hands-on impact on the environment all while meeting new people and building community.

Residents of Greater Victoria, with or without experience in the activity, are welcome to sign up. The event is being run in partnership with the District of Oak Bay and the Friends of Uplands Park.

Details about the event can be found on meetup.com/Greater-Victoria-Green-Team/

