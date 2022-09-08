Greater Victoria remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip (here with Princess Anne) during a 1971 visit to Victoria as British Columbia celebrated the centenary of joining Confederation. This picture shows the royals relaxing as they sail from Vancouver to Victoria on May 3, 1971. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Croke) The flag at the B.C. legislature has been lowered to half-mast to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II inside the B.C. legislature building has been adorned in black to mark her death. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A note left inside the B.C. legislature building. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) The Saanich Police Department took to Twitter to offer condolences after lowering the flag outside of the detachment. (Saanich Police Department/Twitter)

Queen Elizabeth II’s death has sent shockwaves through Greater Victoria and the rest of Vancouver Island.

News of the longest-serving British monarch’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace on social media at 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Flags across the region were quickly lowered to mark the death of the Canadian head of state who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year – marking 70 years on the throne.

“Her presence touched entire generations of Canadian families, who watched her grow from the teenage Princess who trained as a mechanic with the Auxiliary Territorial Service during WWII, to the young Queen who charmed crowds on her many tours throughout the country, to a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother many times over,” wrote B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in a statement.

“Her unwavering service to the people of the Commonwealth earned Her Majesty the respect and admiration of Canadians. She, in turn, loved Canada dearly, and travelled here on more occasions than any other country in the world. Over the course of her 22 visits to Canada, she came to British Columbia seven times, visiting communities throughout the province from Vancouver Island to Prince Rupert.”

The Queen served as a patron to many Canadian organizations, including the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. She was also hosted at Government House in Victoria on several occasions, including in 1994, when she officially dedicated the newly revived gardens of the estate.

“The impact of the reign of Her Majesty cannot be understated; the passing of this queen represents the end of an era defined by its longevity and her ceaseless service,” Austin wrote.

She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021.

