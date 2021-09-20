RESULTS: Greater Victoria returns familiar faces to Ottawa

Voters line the block outside of the polling station at Broad View United in Saanich. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

No changes to local representation are expected as the final votes are being counted in local polls.

With four ridings in Greater Victoria, election night results were not as tight as other races on the Island such as Nanaimo. Final results are not expected until later in the week, with the counting of mail-in ballots starting Tuesday.

READ MORE: Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke results

In the Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke riding, NDP incumbent Randall Garrison faced off against Doug Kobayashi (Liberal), Harley Gordon (Green), Laura Frost (Conservative), Rob Anderson (People’s Party of Canada), and Tyson Riel Strandlund (Communist Party of Canada ).

Garrison jumped to an early lead that continued to widen as results were counted with Frost and Kobyashi battling neck-in-neck for second.

READ MORE: Saanich–Gulf Island results

In the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding, Green Party incumbent Elizabeth May faced off against Conservative candidate David Busch, NDP’s Sabina Singh, Liberal Sherri Moore-Arbour, People’s Party of Canada candidate David Hilderman, and Communist Party of Canada candidate Dock Currie.

May jumped to an early lead and is been predicted to keep her seat.

READ MORE: Victoria results

In the Victoria riding, NDP incumbent Laurel Collins faced off against Nick Loughton (Green), Nikki Macdonald (Liberal), Hannah Hodson (Conservative), John Randal Phipps (People’s Party of Canada), Janis Zroback (Communist Party of Canada), and Jordan Reichert (Animal Protection Party of Canada).

Collins is expected to keep her seat.

READ MORE: Cowichan–Malahat–Langford results

In Cowichan–Malahat–Langford, NDP incumbent Alistair MacGregor took an early lead and is projected to win over Alana DeLong (Conservative), Blair Herbert (Liberal), Lia Versaevel (Green), and Mark Hecht (People’s Party of Canada).

READ MORE: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding

READ MORE: Liberals projected to win most seats in 2021 federal election

The Canadian Press is projecting the Liberals have won enough seats to stay in power with a minority government but have fallen short of winning a majority.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will need the support of at least one other party to maintain a minority government.

ALSO READ: Elections Canada reports disruptions at some polling stations as Canadians vote

