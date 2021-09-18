Federal Green Party leader Annamie Paul at a campaign stop in Victoria on Saturday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Green Party leader Annamie Paul makes Victoria stop in campaign’s final days

She was rallying support for Greater Victoria, B.C. candidates

Green Party leader Annamie Paul visited Victoria on Saturday to try and rally support for local and B.C. candidates in the federal election campaign’s final days.

In a stump speech from Lime Bay Park, Paul said Greens are champions of climate, reconciliation and a just society once elected.

“It’s so important for me to get them over the finish line and to elect more Green MPs,” she said.

Working together and sticking to positive politics were a theme of the Green leader’s speech as she called out the finger-pointing other federal leaders have resorted to with just two days until election day.

“We know that that is not going to get us where we need to go,” she said.

While talking about how people in B.C. and across Canada are still recovering from the impact of wildfires, Paul said “that is a challenge that we solve together.”

More to come

Federal Green Party leader Annamie Paul at a campaign stop in Victoria on Saturday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
