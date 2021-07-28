Heat warning in place for East Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for East Vancouver Island, including from Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

The heat wave is expected to last for the remainder of the week, according to Environment Canada.

“A building ridge of high pressure will lead to rising temperatures for the remainder of this week,” says a statement from Environment Canada. “Daytime highs near 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens are forecast today through Sunday morning with slightly cooler daytime temperatures expected near the water.”

There is higher risk for young children, pregnant people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those working or exercising outside.

Environment Canada says to watch for signs of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke or the worsening of health conditions.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water. Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building,” says the statement.

The warning has been upgraded from a special weather statement issued on Tuesday. At the time, forecasters said conditions will not be as hot as late June, when temperature records shattered across Western Canada and the B.C. coroner determined sweltering conditions caused hundreds of deaths.

The heat is expected to last until Sunday morning.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Campbell Riverheat warningLocal News