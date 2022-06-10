A GoFundMe in support of the family of Andrew Linklater has been established by his sister. (Submitted by Summer Muzyka)

Help wanted for devastated family after Island dad killed by logs falling off truck

Lake Cowichan’s Andrew Linklater was killed when a load of logs fell from a truck and onto him

The sister of a Lake Cowichan man who died as a result of a logging truck tragedy in the Comox Valley that has set up a Go-Fund-Me for his wife and children.

Andrew Linklater, 43, died May 24 on the northbound on-ramp to Highway 19 off the Comox Valley Parkway when the truck lost its load.

Still in shock over their loss, Linklater’s devastated little sister Summer Muzyka has set up a GoFundMe account to help Linklater’s widow and their children during their grief.

“Andrew has left behind Donna his partner for 16 years and the mother of his children, Ashton & Sienna, Josh & Brentyn,” Muzyka said on the GoFundMe page.

“We are all so devastated. We are in disbelief. We are hurting. We don’t know how we will ever find happiness again.”

In its first day, the fund collected $12,150 of the $20,000 goal.

“Life is already so expensive and Donna can’t go to work until she makes sure her kids are okay and doing better. With no dual income and funerals expenses, bills, rent, groceries, gas, and all the bills are piling up,” Muzyka explained.

“I want to take this financial burden from her so she can [grieve] properly, take care of herself and the kids (my nephews and niece) and not worry about all the bills,” she continued.

“Whoever can help out the family during this tragic time in their lives, any donation is so greatly appreciated.”

To donate visit: https://gofund.me/76f4addb.

