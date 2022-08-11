(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)

(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)

Highway 1 remains closed due to mudslide outside Lytton

The highway is closed until further notice; an assessment is taking place

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon is closed following a mudslide that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 10).

The slides occurred along the 36.5 kilometre stretch between Lytton and Spences Bridge.

The stretch of Highway 1 closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge (Photo - DriveBC)

Heavy rain and flash floods in the area on the evening of Aug. 10 caused mud, rocks, and debris to wash onto the highway in several locations.

The region was severely impacted by wildfire last year, particularly the Lytton Creek wildfire. It began in Lytton on June 30 and burned along Highway 1 as far north as Spences Bridge until late August.

Areas that have been affected by wildfire are especially prone to erosion and run-off, due in part to lack of vegetation and the soil’s inability to absorb moisture.

(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)

A slope assessment is taking place this morning and Drive BC’s next update is expected at 9:30 a.m.

There are limited alternative routes through or around the area, due to the continued closure of Highway 8 from Spences Bridge to Merritt following flooding in November 2021. Travellers should take the Coquihalla (Highway 5); Highways 12 (Lytton to Lillooet) and 99 (Lillooet to north of Cache Creek) are also open.

The area is expecting a mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke from the Nohomin Creek wildfire is also in the area with winds reaching 30-50 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: Teen girl missing in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna boater bounced from Okanagan Lake after refusing breath sample

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsBritish Columbiahighway chaosLyttonSpences Bridge

Previous story
Mudslide closes Highway 1 near Lytton

Just Posted

Residents enjoy a block party gathering Aug. 4 on Elm Street in Saanich, organized as a way to help people come together and continue healing following the June 28 shootout at the nearby BMO Bank of Montreal branch on Shelbourne Street. (Courtesy of Rebecca Kirkwood)
Saanich neighbourhood block party helps residents heal after bank shootout

Community Association of Oak Bay secretary John Armitage’s rough sketch of Spewhung (Turkey Head) that incorporates various ideas proposed by dozens of stakeholders in 2017. Suggestions from the community included a new pier, a farmer and artisan market, an amphitheatre or performance stage, a historical interpretation facility, a saltwater pool and a skateboard park. (Courtesy of John Armitage)
‘Paved wasteland’: Debating the vision for Spewhung and Oak Bay Marina

A Nazca booby rests on driftwood approximately four nautical miles south from the Trial Islands Ecological Reserve on July 24. Whale watcher Tasli Shaw sighted the bird, which only breeds as far north as southern California, for the first time on record in the Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary the day before. (Photo by Matt Stolmeier)
Rare bird sighting off Oak Bay excites whale watchers, leaves birders jealous

Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel and Spa was fifth on the list of Tripadvisor’s top-rated Canadian stays. (Courtesy of Magnolia Hotel and Spa)
Three Greater Victoria hotels make top-25 list of highest-rated Canadian stays