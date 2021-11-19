Highway 3 reopened post-flooding to essential travel only

Province now under mandated non-essential travel restrictions along highways impacted by flooding

Entering Hope on Flood Hope Road, road signs for Highways 1 (Trans-Canada), 3 (Crowsnest) and 5 (Coquihalla). (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

As crews work to clear debris and damage from the recent flooding, travellers are seeing a glimmer of hope: Highway 3 will soon reopen, connecting Hope to the Interior.

In an update Friday (Nov. 19), Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said that the highway

The province is now under mandated non-essential travel restrictions along highways impacted by the flooding, including Hwy 3, as part of the state of the emergency.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
B.C. Floods 2021

